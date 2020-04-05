Play

Crichton is out of minor-league options, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Crichton is coming off an effective season in which he posted a 3.56 ERA over 28 games. That the Diamondbacks would need to expose him to waivers in order to place him in the minors could be a factor in whether the team carries him forward to the Opening Day roster. The 28-year-old right-hander allowed one unearned run on two hits and one walk while striking out five over 4.1 spring innings.

