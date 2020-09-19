Crichton pitched a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout to earn the save in Friday's 6-3 win over the Astros.

Crichton had no trouble protecting a three-run lead, earning his fourth save of the year, all of which have come within the last week. The 28-year-old has taken a firm grip on the closer role, and he has a 2.66 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 23:9 k:BB across 24.2 innings this season. He hasn't allowed a baserunner in his last five appearances.