Crichton picked up the save in Wednesday's win over the Angels after pitching a scoreless inning. He didn't strike out anyone.

Crichton allowed a baserunner due to a throwing error, but he didn't have major problems to retire the side with only seven pitches. This was Crichton's third straight save and second in as many days, and he seems to be in full control of the closing duties for the Diamondbacks for the time being.