Crichton retired both batters faced to finish out the seventh inning and picked up his third hold in Tuesday's 10-8 extra-innings win over the Rockies.

Crichton authored his third straight scoreless outing after giving up a run in two-thirds of an inning on Opening Day. He was considered a potential closer in spring training, but none of the right-hander's four regular-season appearances have come in the ninth inning. Crichton could still work his way into the closer role, which remains unsettled after Arizona placed Joakim Soria (calf) on the injured list. Crichton has allowed a run on three hits and two walks while striking out two over three innings.