Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Promoted to big leagues
Crichton's contract was selected from Triple-A Reno prior to Tuesday's game against the Rockies.
Crichton will join the big-league club after posting a 4.18 ERA with 30 punchouts across 32.1 innings this season with the Aces. Jimmy Sherfy was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
