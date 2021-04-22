Crichton allowed a hit and struck out one over a scoreless ninth inning to earn his second save Wednesday in the completion of Tuesday's suspended game over the Reds.

Crichton moves to the top of the closer depth chart in Arizona with his second save in as many games, although his job security should be considered low. The Diamondbacks have the injured Joakim Soria (calf) nearing a return; he threw live batting practice Wednesday. Crichton has a 3.52 ERA and 1.70 WHIP while allowing baserunners in eight of nine appearances.