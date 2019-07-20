Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Recalled by Diamondbacks
Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Saturday.
Crichton owns a respectable 4.50 ERA in 10 major-league innings this season and a similar 4.34 ERA in 27.2 innings with Reno. Matt Andriese (foot) landed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move.
