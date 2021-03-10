Crichton struck out one in a third of an inning in Tuesday's spring game against the Rockies.

Crichton made his second Cactus League appearance and has allowed two hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings. Manager Torey Lovullo included Crichton's name in the closer mix; however, both of his outings have come in the seventh inning against opponents' backups. Joakim Soria, the other reliever being considered as closer, made one appearance thus far, entering the game in the third inning against the Cubs' regulars.