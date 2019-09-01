Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Sunday.

Crichton has been shuttled between Arizona and Reno since being acquired by the club in early April, but he's set for a longer stay this time around due to September's expanded rosters. The 27-year-old has a 4.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 20 innings.

