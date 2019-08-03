Crichton was optioned to Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Crichton hopefully hasn't bothered to unpack, as Friday's move was his third time bouncing between Triple-A and the majors in a span of just six days. It's not hard to see him returning to the big leagues sometime soon, as he owns a 3.24 ERA and an 0.90 WHIP in 16.2 major-league innings this season.

