Crichton struck out one batter in a perfect ninth inning to earn a save over the Marlins on Monday.
Crichton was tasked with protecting a 5-2 lead and easily retired the side in order. The 29-year-old righty owns a 3.97 ERA and has converted all four of his save chances this season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Clinches save•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: X-rays negative•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Racks up second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Earns first save of 2021•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Picks up third hold•
-
Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Hammered, but in closer mix•