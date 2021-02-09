Crichton will compete for the closer's job during spring training, Steve Gilbert of the Diamondbacks' official site reports.

The presumption was that Joakim Soria, who signed with Arizona last week, would become the closer, but general manager Mike Hazen wasn't ready to declare which reliever will be the team's ninth-inning man. "I think [Crichton] is going to have every opportunity to compete for that role or get into that role. I would be shocked if he doesn't get appearances in the ninth inning.," said the GM. Crichton finished up 2020 as Arizona's closer and compiled a 2.42 ERA with five saves in seven chances.