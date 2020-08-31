Crichton (2-2) gave up two runs on two hits and struck out one in one-third of an inning, taking the loss Sunday versus the Giants.

Crichton put two runners on in the eighth inning, and reliever Archie Bradley allowed both of them to score, which gave the Giants a lead they wouldn't relinquish. It's the second time in three appearances Crichton has recorded just one out while allowing a pair of runs. He's seen his ERA inflate to 3.24 with a 1.56 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 16.2 innings this year.