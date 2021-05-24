Crichton (0-3) yielded a walkoff home run before recording an out in Sunday's loss to Colorado.

Crichton entered the game in a non-save situation hoping to force extra innings but instead served up a 438-foot blast to Trevor Story to end the game. He's allowed two homers in his last three outings after not giving one up in his first 14 appearances. The 29-year-old is sporting an unsightly 6.23 ERA this season and he hasn't earned a save since May 10.

