Crichton was recalled from Triple-A Reno on Thursday.

Crichton will provide Arizona with a fresh bullpen arm for Thursday's series opener after Wednesday's starter, Robbie Ray (back), lasted just two innings. In 16.2 big-league innings this season, Crichton owns a solid 3.24 ERA, 0.90 WHIP and 15:5 K:BB.

