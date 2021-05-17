Crichton (0-2) pitched one inning Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits in a 3-0 loss to Washington.

Crichton entered a tied game in the eighth and proceeded to allow four Nationals to reach base and three runs to cross the plate. He'd been manager Torey Lovullo's preferred closer of late, although he entered in the eighth Sunday, and the use in high-leverage situations bodes well for his prospects despite a 5.84 ERA.