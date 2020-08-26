Crichton (2-1) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against Colorado. He allowed two runs on two hits and two walks in just one-third of an inning.

Crichton entered the game in the top of the seventh and struggled badly, allowing four straight baserunners and loading up the bases before departing with just one out. This was his worst outing of the season and ended a streak of six straight scoreless appearances for the 28-year-old right-hander.