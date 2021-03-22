Crichton allowed one hit and struck out one over one scoreless inning in Sunday's spring game against the White Sox.
Crichton is being considered as a potential closer, although the consensus is that Joakim Soria will be Arizona's end-game choice. Crichton has given up four hits and one walk while striking out five over three scoreless Cactus League innings.
