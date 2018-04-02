Diamondbacks' Stefan Crichton: Traded to Arizona
Crichton was traded to the Diamondbacks on Monday in exchange for cash considerations. He was then optioned to Double-A Jackson.
Crichton was available after being designated for assignment by the Orioles last week. The 26-year-old righty made eight appearances for Baltimore in 2017, posting an 8.03 ERA and 2.43 WHIP across 12.1 innings of relief. Crichton posted a more respectable 3.02 ERA and 50:11 K:BB across 47.2 innings with Triple-A Norfolk. He'll serve as organizational pitching depth for the Diamondbacks in 2018.
