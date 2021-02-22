Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Crichton will compete for the closer's job during spring training, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Crichton finished the 2020 season as the Diamondbacks' closer after Archie Bradley was traded, but the team's acquisition of Joakim Soria (223 career saves) during the offseason set off speculation that he would take the role from Crichton. Lovullo's comments suggest the job does not belong to Soria yet. As closer in 2020, Crichton had a 0.96 ERA with five saves, one blown save and two holds over 9.1 innings.