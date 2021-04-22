Crichton underwent X-rays on his hand Thursday that came back negative, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

Crichton was hit by a comebacker in the 10th inning of Thursday's win over the Reds and exited the game, but it appears as though he's any structural damage. The right-hander had earned saves in each of his two appearances prior to Thursday's outing, and it's not yet clear whether he'll be forced to miss any additional time due to his injury.