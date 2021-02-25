Vogt (COVID-19) arrived at spring training Thursday, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.
Vogt's arrival at camp was delayed by just over a week after testing positive for COVID-19 during intake testing. Given his fairly brief absence, the 36-year-old should have plenty of time to prepare for Opening Day and should serve as Arizona's No. 2 catcher to begin the regular season.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Recovering from positive COVID test•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Gets more playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Pair of RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Starts second game•