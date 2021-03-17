Vogt caught Madison Bumgarner Tuesday and went 0-for-3 in a spring game against the Athletics.
Vogt has been behind the dish for both of the Bumgarner's Cactus League outings. The two worked together with the Giants in 2019 and have familiarity, but there's been no talk of Bumgarner having a personal catcher. He threw to Carson Kelly in all nine of his starts in 2020, which coincidentally was the worst season of the left-hander's career. Vogt, who will be the backup to Kelly this season, is 4-for-20 with three extra-base hits and two RBI over seven spring appearances.
