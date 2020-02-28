Vogt was behind the plate for Madison Bumgarner's start Thursday and went 1-for-2 in a loss to the Reds.

Vogt played in San Francisco last season with Bumgarner, so having him catch Arizona's ace was likely due to the pair's familiarity. Bumgarner has stated that he doesn't require a personal catcher and would be comfortable throwing to anyone, including the Diamondbacks' starting catcher Carson Kelly. It could work out that Vogt catches the majority of his games, though, as Arizona manager Torey Lovullo will be careful not to put too much work on Kelly.