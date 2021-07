Vogt went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, an additional run and a strikeout in a 7-4 loss to the Dodgers on Sunday.

Vogt got Arizona on the board with his fourth-inning home run off Los Angeles starter Tony Gonsolin and later singled and scored in the seventh. The veteran backstop concludes the season's first half with .212/.307/.386 slash line and five home runs in 52 games.