Vogt went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and a walk as Arizona fell 7-4 to St. Louis on Saturday.

Vogt's fifth inning home run put the Diamondbacks on the board, and he later walked the next inning. The home run was his first since April 25 and it would most likely take an injury to Carson Kelly for Vogt to become a consistent option behind the plate.