Vogt went 1-for-3 with a walk, a triple, two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rockies.

Vogt delivered a two-run triple in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Arizona the lead a half inning after Colorado tied the game. It was the fourth consecutive game with a hit for the catcher, who is 4-for-10 with two extra-base hits and four RBI during the streak. Vogt, who is slashing .211/.302/.500, is clearly the backup to Carson Kelly (.339/.487/.696).