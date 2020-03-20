Vogt is considered a lock to make the Diamondbacks' roster, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports. He batted .391 (9-for-23) with four extra-base hits and three runs scored over eight spring appearances.

Vogt has managed double-digit home runs each of his last four seasons, but he may not get a similar number of plate appearances. He's expected to serve as the backup to Carson Kelly and has experience with staff ace Madison Bumgarner, with whom he played in 2019 as a member of the Giants.