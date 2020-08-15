Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Vogt and starter Carson Kelly will have an even split behind the plate going forward, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Vogt started Friday, his fifth start in the last seven games, but the manager envisions a more equitable split going forward. "It's going to probably flatten out and be 50/50," Lovullo said. "I just was sorting through that and going through some of the matchups that I liked, and I think there's a lot of familiarity between a pitcher and a catcher that works for both. So, I'll try to continue those relationships, but I also have to be mindful of offensive matchups, and I want to put our catchers in the best position to have a good offensive game as well." Vogt is slashing .188/.250/.406, which is slightly better than Kelly's .167/.268/.278.