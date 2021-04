Vogt went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Braves.

Vogt got the start behind the plate for Game 1 of the twin bill and made his presence felt, as he launched his third long ball of the campaign with a two-run shot off Bryse Wilson in the second inning. The veteran has seen a fair share of time behind the plate this season and is making the most of his chances, as he has launched three homers in only 35 plate appearances.