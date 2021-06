Vogt is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Cardinals.

Vogt is on the bench for the third time in four games and for the sixth time in 10 contests since top catcher Carson Kelly went down with a fractured right wrist. Youngster Daulton Varsho will once again be behind the plate for the series finale in St. Louis, and he looks poised to serve as Arizona's No. 1 backstop over Vogt while the Diamondbacks await Kelly's return.