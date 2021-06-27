site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Not in Sunday's lineup
RotoWire Staff
Jun 27, 2021
2:06 pm ET
Vogt is out of the lineup Sunday at San Diego.
Vogt and Daulton Varsho will continue to alternate starts behind the plate since Carson Kelly fractured his right wrist last weekend. Vogt is 6-for-21 with a double, two RBI and seven runs in his past seven appearances.
