site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-stephen-vogt-not-starting-sunday-779874 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Not starting Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vogt is out of the lineup Sunday at Colorado.
Vogt is 1-for-12 with four walks over his past five games and will head to the bench Sunday. Daulton Varsho will take over behind the plate for the Diamondbacks.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read