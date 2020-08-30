Vogt is not in the lineup Sunday against the Giants.
Vogt and Carson Kelly have alternate starts behind the plate over the past five games, and that trend continues after Vogt started Saturday and went 0-for-3 with one strikeout.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Gets more playing time•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Pair of RBI in win•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Starts second game•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: In line for roster•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Expected to back up Kelly•
-
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Catches Bumgarner•