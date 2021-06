Vogt went 1-for-2 with a run, RBI, two walks and a strikeout in a 5-1 victory over the Brewers on Monday.

Vogt knocked an RBI single in the second to give Arizona a 2-1 lead they wouldn't relinquish before walking and scoring in the fourth and walking in the eighth. He hasn't seen regular playing time since Carson Kelly returned from injury though he's slashing a respectable-for-a-catcher .219/.311/.410.