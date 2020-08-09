Vogt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.
Vogt tied the game by knocking in Starling Marte with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Vogt then added a critical insurance run with his sixth-inning solo shot. It was his first homer of the year, to go with four RBI, two runs scored and a .250 batting average in eight games.
