Vogt went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Padres.

Vogt tied the game by knocking in Starling Marte with a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning. Vogt then added a critical insurance run with his sixth-inning solo shot. It was his first homer of the year, to go with four RBI, two runs scored and a .250 batting average in eight games.