Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday that Vogt has yet to report to spring training due to a positive COVID-19 test result, Zach Buchanan of The Athletic reports.

Lovullo didn't indicate whether Vogt was experiencing any symptoms of the virus, but in any event, he'll remain in quarantine until he clears all COVID-19-related protocols. Assuming he's able to make a full recovery ahead of Opening Day, Vogt projects to serve as the Snakes' No. 2 catcher behind Carson Kelly.