Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Signs with Diamondbacks
Vogt signed a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Tuesday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.
The 35-year-old his .263/.314/.490 with 10 home runs and 40 RBI over 99 games with the Giants in 2019. He should play a sizable role for the Diamondbacks next season after Carson Kelly struggled behind the plate last year.
