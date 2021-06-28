site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Sitting again Monday
Vogt is not in the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
Vogt finds himself on the bench for the second straight day while Daulton Varsho receives another start behind the plate.
