Vogt is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Brewers.

Vogt will retreat to the bench after he reached base three times and drove in a run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Diamondbacks. In the Diamondbacks' three games since top backstop Carson Kelly (wrist) was placed on the injured list, Vogt has now sat in twice, suggesting he won't necessarily be elevated into the No. 1 role. Instead, look for Vogt to be part of a timeshare at catcher with the newly recalled Daulton Varsho.