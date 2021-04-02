Vogt went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Thursday against the Padres.
Vogt drew the start behind the dish with Madison Bumgarner on the mound. Though he struck out twice, he also took Tim Hill deep in the fifth inning -- going back-to-back with Tim Locastro -- for his first home run of the season. Carson Kelly still figures to earn the majority of starts at catcher for the team moving forward.
