Vogt is starting Thursday's game against the Padres.
Vogt will bat eighth while starting behind the dish during Thursday's Opening Day matchup. While Carson Kelly is slated to serve as the primary catcher for Arizona this year, Vogt could carve out at-bats, especially when Madison Bumgarner is on the mound.
