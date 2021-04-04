Vogt made his second start Saturday and went 0-for-3 in a 7-0 loss to the Padres.

Vogt has surprisingly started two of the first three games. It wasn't a shock to see him catch Madison Bumgarner, given their history in San Francisco, but Vogt was back behind the dish for the third game. Carson Kelly entered the season perceived as the primary catcher, but thus far, manager Torey Lovullo started Vogt against the two righties the Diamondbacks faced. If there is a strict platoon -- Lovullo hasn't indicated there's one -- then Vogt would be in line for more at-bats than originally projected.