Vogt went 0-for-2 with two strikeouts in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Padres.

Vogt was the batterymate for Robbie Ray, but it's uncertain if he's a personal catcher for the left-hander. He was the lone change in the lineup from the first to the second game, replacing Carson Kelly, and batted seventh in the order before he was pinch hit for by Kevin Cron in the seventh inning. Kelly is expected to catch the bulk of games this season.