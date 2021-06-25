site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: diamondbacks-stephen-vogt-takes-seat-friday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Diamondbacks' Stephen Vogt: Takes seat Friday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Vogt isn't in the lineup Friday against the Padres.
Vogt went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Wednesday's loss to the Brewers, and he'll take a seat for the second time in the last three games. Daulton Varsho will start at catcher and bat seventh.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Chris Towers
• 7 min read