Souza (undisclosed) will start in right field and bat fifth versus Cincinnati on Friday.

Souza was left out of the lineup Wednesday due to general soreness that stemmed from a collision with the outfield wall during Tuesday's contest. As expected, he won't miss any additional time moving forward. Across 38 games this year, he's hit .252 with a .742 OPS and 20 RBI.

