Souza went 1-for-3 with a solo homer Wednesday against the Brewers.

Souza left the yard in his first at-bat Wednesday, putting the Diamondbacks up 1-0 with the second inning. The outfielder is now 4-for-19 (.211) with a trio of extra-base hits (two homers and a double) and a brutal 1:8 BB:K through seven spring games.

