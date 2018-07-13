Souza went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double Thursday in the Diamondbacks' 5-1 loss to the Rockies.

The three-game series at hitter-friendly Coors Field seemed to ignite Souza's dormant bat, as the outfielder went 3-for-7 with three extra-base hits and two walks over his two starts. The 29-year-old is still sitting on a lowly .176/.253/.294 batting line for the season and will probably need to string together a few more quality performances at the plate to hold off Jon Jay for starts in right field.