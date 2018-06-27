Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Begins rehab assignment
Souza (pectoral) opened a rehab assignment at High-A Visalia on Tuesday and went 2-for-5 with an RBI.
Souza served as Visalia's designated hitter in his first game action since May 21, when he strained his right pectoral muscle and subsequently landed on the disabled list. The 29-year-old has yet to be cleared for throwing at this point in his recovery, so it's expected he'll be ticketed for DH duty for at least a few more rehab games before he gets a look in the outfield. Until Souza is able to play the field without any complications, his return from the DL shouldn't be considered forthcoming.
