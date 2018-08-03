Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Bows out of starting nine
Souza is not in Friday's lineup against the Giants.
Souza will get the day off after going 3-for-11 with a homer and three RBI over his last last starts. Jon Jay draws the start in right field and he'll lead off in Souza's absence.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Connects on home run No. 2•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Sitting Saturday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Stays hot with two RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Three-hit game with RBI•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Out of lineup Monday•
-
Diamondbacks' Steven Souza: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...
-
Waivers: Start with Glasnow, Gomber
Kole Calhoun continues to put on a show while Tyler Glasnow and A.J. Minter settle into new...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Baez booming
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top-250 rest-of-season rankings
See Scott White's top-250 rankings for the rest of the season in Roto leagues.
-
Can you trust these 20 'aces?'
Old standbys like Luis Severino and Corey Kluber haven't quite looked like themselves of late,...